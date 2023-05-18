Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

PayPal

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
PayPal considers Xoom sale - report

PayPal considers Xoom sale - report

PayPal has enlisted Goldman Sachs to help it explore a potential sale of its international money transfer subsidiary Xoom, according to tech news site The Information.

PayPal has been working on a sale process for Zoom - which it acquired for nearly a billion dollars in 2015 - for several months, says The Information, citing a source.

The possible sale could be related to influence from activist investor Elliott Management, which purchased a stake in PayPal in 2022, says The Information.

In its most recent quarterly earnings, PayPal revealed that P2P total payments volume (TPV) — PayPal, Venmo and Xoom — rose two per cent to $91 billion and represented 26% of TPV. Cross-border TPV made up 13% of TPV, down from 14% last year.

Last year, PayPal missed revenue, adjusted operating margin and net new active users targets for the year, leading to a big pay cut for CEO Dan Schulman, who is leaving the firm this year.

Related Companies

PayPal

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Payments Modernisation: How banks are hitting refresh

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Whitepaper] Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking[New Whitepaper] Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Trending

Trending

  1. Revolut UK chief told customer he would be waiting for him with a shotgun

  2. UK&#39;s cashless transition under the microscope as Payments Choice Alliance pushes back

  3. N26 to cut headcount

  4. Citi builds embedded payments suite with POS instalment loans and lines of credit

  5. Revolut to begin offering loans in France

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023