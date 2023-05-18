Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Whampoa Group

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Whampoa Group to set up crypto-focused digital bank in Bahrain

Whampoa Group to set up crypto-focused digital bank in Bahrain

Singapore-based investment office Whampoa Group is to set up a digital bank in Bahrain offering traditional banking services as well as round-the-clock payments and settlement for digital asset companies.

The bank, to be established by the end of the year subject to regulatory approval, will serve institutions and sophisticated investors around the world. It plans to offer digital banking services and the trading, custody and asset management of digital assets.

Shawn Chan, CEO of Whampoa Group, comments: "We were impressed by Bahrain’s solid reputation in the financial services sector, transparent regulatory framework, and ongoing pledge to collaborate and innovate. We are committed to providing innovative digital financial solutions in line with global best practices and are confident that our digital bank will set a new benchmark for the industry.

Bahrain was among the first Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to issue crypto-asset licenses.

Khalid Humaidan, chief executive of the Bahrain Economic Development Board, says: "The establishment of these types of institutions are vital to further strengthening the existing digital assets industry. This milestone opportunity directly aligns with Bahrain’s Economic Recovery Plan, which prioritises digitisation across the financial services sector."

Whampoa Group in 2022 said it intended to raise US$50 million for a crypto-related hedge fund and deploy US$100 million to invest in the digital-asset sector. Before that, the group was part of a consortium led by ByteDance that bid for, but failed to achieve, a digital-bank licence in Singapore.

Related Companies

Whampoa Group

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Cloud-Native: How can banks achieve efficiency?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Whitepaper] Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking[New Whitepaper] Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Trending

Trending

  1. Revolut UK chief told customer he would be waiting for him with a shotgun

  2. UK&#39;s cashless transition under the microscope as Payments Choice Alliance pushes back

  3. N26 to cut headcount

  4. Citi builds embedded payments suite with POS instalment loans and lines of credit

  5. Revolut to begin offering loans in France

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023