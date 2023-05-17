Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

wefox

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Insurance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
JPMorgan and Barclays back German InsurTech wefox

JPMorgan and Barclays back German InsurTech wefox

Wefox, the Berlin-based InsurTech, has secured US$55m credit facility from JPMorgan and Barclays alongside a $55m second close in its Series D at US$4.5bn valuation from existing investors and new investors including Squarepoint.

The company's technology is currently used by than 300 insurers and 4,000 distributors serving 2.5m customers across Europe.

The funding comes on the heels of wefox delivering a record first quarter financial performance amid claims that the company is on a clear path towards profitability.

The new cash is earmarked to further strengthen wefox’s insurance and distribution business, which includes the recent launch of a global affinity business and developing the technology platform.

Julian Teicke, CEO and co-founder of wefox, says: “The second close of our Series D round ensures we continue focussing on building an international business with a strong path to profitability. We have already taken important measures to fortify our business for the future and early Q1 financial performance shows that we are in good shape to navigate the challenges ahead and continue our international growth in a sustainable way.”


Related Companies

wefox

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Insurance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Real-Time Payments: How Banks and FIs can win competitive advantage

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Fintech vs. Banking: Who will win the deposit war?[Webinar] Fintech vs. Banking: Who will win the deposit war?

Trending

Related News
WeFox to channel $235 million total funding into UK expansion
/startups

WeFox to channel $235 million total funding into UK expansion

Trending

  1. Revolut UK chief told customer he would be waiting for him with a shotgun

  2. Revolut CFO quits for &#39;personal reasons&#39;

  3. Mastercard taps open banking for digital account opening

  4. UK&#39;s cashless transition under the microscope as Payments Choice Alliance pushes back

  5. N26 to cut headcount

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023