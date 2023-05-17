Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Global Financial Markets Association (GFMA)

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Blockchain Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
GFMA calls for regulators to take more innovative approach to DLT in capital markets

GFMA calls for regulators to take more innovative approach to DLT in capital markets

A new report from the Global Financial Markets Association (GFMA) claims that distributed ledger technology can have "transformative benefits" for capital markets but that regulators need to take a more innovative approach.

Written with Boston Consulting Group, Clifford Chance and Cravath, Swaine & Moore, the report evaluates the opportunities and risks of DLT and DLT-based securities and assesses the applicability of existing legal, regulatory, and risk management frameworks.

It focuses on three emerging use cases: collateral management; tokenisation of assets; and sovereign and quasi-sovereign bonds.

The technology could have "transformative cost-saving and operational efficiency benefits", (for example, approximately $20 billion annually in global clearing and settlement costs) and could unlock innovation-led growth, broader market access, and new liquidity pools when operating at scale.

However, DLT has yet to see any significant take-up in the sector, prompting the GFMA to call for action both from market participants and regulators.

The organisation says that there needs to be harmonised global regulatory and legal frameworks; consensus on common standards to boost interoperability; resource commitment; collaboration; and the development of DLT-based payment options.

Adam Farkas, chief executive, GFMA, says: “Distributed Ledger Technology holds promise for driving growth and innovation. This potential should not be ignored or prohibited where regulatory oversight and resiliency measures already exist.

"Policymaking should focus on creating a regulatory framework that supports financial stability and responsible innovation in digital asset markets while also setting out a level playing field for both new entrants and regulated financial institutions. A technology-neutral and outcomes-based approach to regulation is crucial."

Related Companies

Global Financial Markets Association (GFMA)

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Blockchain Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Whitepaper] Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Fintech vs. Banking: Who will win the deposit war?[Webinar] Fintech vs. Banking: Who will win the deposit war?

Trending

Trending

  1. Revolut UK chief told customer he would be waiting for him with a shotgun

  2. Revolut CFO quits for &#39;personal reasons&#39;

  3. Mastercard taps open banking for digital account opening

  4. UK&#39;s cashless transition under the microscope as Payments Choice Alliance pushes back

  5. N26 to cut headcount

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023