Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Hands-In

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Group payments startup Hands-In raises $550k

Group payments startup Hands-In raises $550k

Hands-In, a payments startup that lets groups split the cost a basket at online checkouts, has raised $550,000 from a host of industry players.

Leaders from firms including GoCardless, Thredd, Elavon, FIS, Pay.com, PayU, Curve, and Free Trade joined the round.

Hands-In enables customers to split the basket between the group equally or by item, inviting all members into the transaction. Each customer can pay into the group simultaneously, and no money is taken from anyone until everyone has opted in and confirmed their participation.

The company is targeting the tourist industry, noting that 59% of purchases by Gen Z and millennial travellers are in groups of at least three. However, group travellers are often forced to upfront the entire cost at checkout on just one card, resulting in failed transactions.

Hands-In says it has agreements in place with several travel agencies and airlines, including Spain's fourth largest airline. Unnamed payment firms have also agreed to integrate the technology into their platforms.

Samuel Flynn, CEO, Hands-In, says: “With this investment, we are looking to accelerate Hands In’s tremendous growth by supporting our global enterprise clients and payment partners. After that, we have plans to broaden the appeal into new use cases and develop new products and services."

Related Companies

Hands-In

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Whitepaper] Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking[New Whitepaper] Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Trending

Trending

  1. Revolut UK chief told customer he would be waiting for him with a shotgun

  2. Revolut CFO quits for &#39;personal reasons&#39;

  3. European Parliament paper pours cold water on digital euro

  4. Mastercard taps open banking for digital account opening

  5. UK&#39;s cashless transition under the microscope as Payments Choice Alliance pushes back

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023