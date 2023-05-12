Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Payments
EBAday 2023: headline speakers announced!

EBAday, the annual event for payments and transaction banking executives, will return on the 20th – 21st of June, 2023, at IFEMA in Madrid, Spain.

The Euro Banking Association and Finextra are pleased to announce their bank speaker line-up for EBAday 2023.

Speakers will be approaching a range of topics including data, cross-border payments, instant payments, payments as a service, CBDCs, and more.

Last week’s announcement that more banks than ever have registered to attend the conference is reflected in the high number of bank speakers on the line-up. The agenda is packed with thought leaders and key players in the payments industry.

Headline speakers set to spark debate throughout panel sessions include:

  • Fabrice Denèle, CEO, BPCE Payment Services
  • Elena Gomez, global head of domestic payments, Treasury and Trade Solutions, Citi
  • Dawid Janas, global head of clearing and FI payments, Treasury and Trade Solutions, Citi
  • Katja Lehr, managing director, EMEA Payments and Commerce Solutions, J.P. Morgan
  • Bruno Mellado, global head of payments and receivables, BNP Paribas
  • Juan Olaizola, CEO of Payments Hub, PagoNxt (a Santander company)
  • Marc Recker, global head of product, Institutional Cash Management, Deutsche Bank
  • Martijn Stoker, managing director, EMEA head liquidity & account solutions, J.P. Morgan

These are just a handful of the speakers to attend and participate in the two day event. To look at a fuller range of speakers, check out the full agenda and speakers page.

Register for EBAday 2023 here.

