EBAday 2023: headline speakers announced!

EBAday, the annual event for payments and transaction banking executives, will return on the 20th – 21st of June, 2023, at IFEMA in Madrid, Spain.
The Euro Banking Association and Finextra are pleased to announce their bank speaker line-up for EBAday 2023.
Speakers will be approaching a range of topics including data, cross-border payments, instant payments, payments as a service, CBDCs, and more.
Last week’s announcement that more banks than ever have registered to attend the conference is reflected in the high number of bank speakers on the line-up. The agenda is packed with thought leaders and key players in the payments industry.
Headline speakers set to spark debate throughout panel sessions include:
- Fabrice Denèle, CEO, BPCE Payment Services
- Elena Gomez, global head of domestic payments, Treasury and Trade Solutions, Citi
- Dawid Janas, global head of clearing and FI payments, Treasury and Trade Solutions, Citi
- Katja Lehr, managing director, EMEA Payments and Commerce Solutions, J.P. Morgan
- Bruno Mellado, global head of payments and receivables, BNP Paribas
- Juan Olaizola, CEO of Payments Hub, PagoNxt (a Santander company)
- Marc Recker, global head of product, Institutional Cash Management, Deutsche Bank
- Martijn Stoker, managing director, EMEA head liquidity & account solutions, J.P. Morgan
These are just a handful of the speakers to attend and participate in the two day event. To look at a fuller range of speakers, check out the full agenda and speakers page.
Register for EBAday 2023 here.