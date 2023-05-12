Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Regulation & Compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Binance exec hits out at &#39;very difficult&#39; US regulatory environment

Binance exec hits out at 'very difficult' US regulatory environment

A senior Binance executive has bemoaned the regulatory environment in the US, saying it is "very difficult" for crypto firms to do business there.

Speaking at a Financial Times summit, Binance chief strategy officer Patrick Hillmann cited SEC action against rival exchange Coinbase as an example of how "the US right now is in this weird place".

In March, the Commodity Futures and Trading Commission charged Binance and two of its top executives with "wilful evasion of US law" and is seeking disgorgement, civil monetary penalties and permanent trading and registration bans against the digital asset firm.

Meanwhile, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has been flirting with moving the company's headquarters out of the US over frustration with the SEC. Another operator, Bittrex quit the States over regulatory concerns before filing for bancruptcy there in recent days.

Says Hillmann: "I expect at some point the US is going to want to pivot and play catch-up to Europe, which just passed MiCA, which is a huge step forward."

Meanwhile, Binance will do "everything we possibly can" to secure regulation in the UK, says Hillmann.

In 2021, the Financial Conduct Authority ordered it to stop regulated activities in the UK. The following year, it regained access to Faster Payments via a deal with Paysafe but that deal was ended by the partner in March.

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Regulation & Compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023 - A Special Edition for UK Fintech Week 2023 & IFG[New Report] The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023 - A Special Edition for UK Fintech Week 2023 & IFGS 2023

Trending

Trending

  1. European Parliament paper pours cold water on digital euro

  2. Mastercard taps open banking for digital account opening

  3. JPMorgan ordered to pay Frank founder&#39;s legal fees

  4. Revolut CFO quits for &#39;personal reasons&#39;

  5. Payments Canada Summit: TD Bank’s Kushank Rastogi on real-time payments

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023