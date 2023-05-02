Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
EBAday 2023: Speak at the new FinTalks stage!

EBAday, the annual event for payments and transaction banking executives, will return on 20th – 21st of June 2023 at IFEMA in Madrid, Spain.

Finextra and the Euro Banking Association are excited to announce a brand-new stage at this year’s event, the FinTalks stage. We invite fintech companies to apply to speak on this stage and present their opinions to an audience of senior payments and transaction banking executives.

The FinTalks stage will give fintech firms the opportunity to contribute their views on themes and trends that are burgeoning within their companies and across the industry. The stage is for new start-ups and fintechs who want to talk about topics which can’t be found on the main stages.

Each session held on this stage will start with a short presentation which will last around 10 minutes, after which the speaker will open up to the floor for audience questions.

These sessions will take place on the exhibition floor during the coffee breaks and lunchtimes of the event, giving the opportunity for attendees to engage in more short form content.

If you are a company who would be interested in having the opportunity to present on the FinTalks stage, then please email event-team@ebaday.com.

The agenda for EBAday is now live and a wide range of speakers have already been announced. Register for EBAday 2023 here.

