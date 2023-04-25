Banking tech startup Plumery raises $4.5 million

Plumery, a component-based banking technology startup founded by Ben Goldin, former CTO and CPO of Mambu, has raised $4.5 million in seed funding.

Plumery provides a software overlay to legacy banking architecture, enabling banks to speed up the development and roll out of mobile and Web applications to keep pace with fast-moving fintech startups.



Says Goldin: “The banking industry has changed and continues to evolve every day. Today, consumers are looking for a seamless digital onboarding and customer experience, continuous product improvements that are personalized, and reliability when it comes to their bank. However, many traditional banks aren’t able to make these changes as easily as one would think which is why it’s essential that we build a next-generation platform."



The funding round was led by Better Tomorrow Ventures, Headline, Seedcamp and Cocoa Ventures, alongside business angels Didier Valet,former deputy CEO of Société Générale, Tandem Bank founder Ricky Knox, and McKinsey senior partner Alan Morgan.



The funding will be used on product development as the team collaborates with a close set of initial customers and hiring. A publicly accessible version of Plumery is expected to launch later this year on a subscription-based model.