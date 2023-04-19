Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Payments

Keywords

CBDC E-commerce UK Fintech Week
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
IFGS 2023: Singapore seeks coordinated and global approach to fintech

IFGS 2023: Singapore seeks coordinated and global approach to fintech

In the fireside chat with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), chief fintech officer, Sopnendu Mohanty, discussed the current financial landscape in Singapore and the fintech developments in the region with moderator Sasha Qadri.

Noting that Singapore was an expected area or fintech to blossom due to its small market and well-banked status, Mohanty stated that Singapore had to think differently and act consistently: he credited the investment growth in Singapore to B2B fintechs, which have been creating infrastructure for incumbents to innovate faster. He pointed out that the demand to digitise at a rapid rate during the pandemic led to capital allocations and sustained growth.

Crypto was a large area of investment in Singapore in 2022, Mohanty reasoned that this was in expectation of support in crypto industry due to the strong regulatory stance when it comes to digital assets in the island nation. Additionally, he mentioned the clamping down of consumer protection in Singapore after multiple crypto failures has added to consumer trust.

Mohanty advised fintech firms to rethink their business models as progressive policymakers and regulators will be placing disproportionate focus and capital behind digital public infrastructure:

“Governments are going to put a lot of capital to natural efficiency in payment processing and lending to public, whether it is a payment trail, data exchange platforms, or digital consent systems. For example, the commerce network India recently put a lot of infrastructure in the e-commerce space, the SME space, and the open connectivity data network. These infrastructures will find that a lot of fintechs who are trying to learn the existing gap have their business models called into question.”

This claim applied to the developing markets in Asia; Mohanty listed India, Indonesia, Japan, and Thailand as examples. He highlighted that the shift of infrastructure and better connectivity between businesses that will create innovation paths which are the building blocks for the future.

Singapore has connected its payment systems to UPI in India, to Vietnam, Malaysia, and is looking to connect to more countries before the end of the year. Mohanty’s said there were no limits or boundaries to Singapore’s collaborations: they are currently looking to connect countries in Africa and Latin America. Mohanty stated that there is a misplaced competition between fintech industries in different countries, and that fintech should not have any boundaries.

Commenting on the fintech industry in the UK, Mohanty added that the UK should consider a public infrastructure upgrade as there is a shift towards a global response to financial systems: “We have positioned ourselves in as open, interoperable, and an open to a coordinated global response when it comes to financial systems. Just recently we were talking about unified public ledger and Singapore wants to plug into that. We are talking about a coordinated response to digital currency: retail CBDCs, wholesale CBDCs, and tokenised deposit. These are big macro strategies to think about when it comes to innovation. This is all part of the coordinated global thinking.”

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Payments

Keywords

CBDC E-commerce UK Fintech Week
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Real-Time Payments: How Banks and FIs can win competitive advantage

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame[New Report] Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Trending

Trending

  1. Apple launches savings account

  2. Ex-TSB CIO fined &#163;80k over bungled IT migration

  3. Banking associations want payments removed from EU digital identity plan

  4. Virgin Money launches digital wealth platform

  5. Lloyds Bank launches PayMe for instant B2B payouts

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?

Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?

Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements