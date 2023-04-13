Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
RBS launches mentor match-making platform for Scotland&#39;s women in business

RBS launches mentor match-making platform for Scotland's women in business

Royal Bank of Scotland has partnered with online mentoring platform Digital Boost Upskilling to launch a free to use mentor matchmaking service for Scottish women in business.

More than half (53%) of Scottish women in business feel their careers have been held back by a lack of opportunities to be mentored, according to a Censuswide survey. And with more than eight in 10 female business leaders saying they are likely to ask for mentoring support, RBS says its new MentorMatch platform provides a much-needed boost.

Almost half of female business leaders feel that mentoring is too formal a process, while another 49% reported that finding the right mentor is too difficult. MentorMatch is designed to tackle this, providing access to personalised guidance tailored to specific business challenges through online & mobile service.

Digital Boost analysis indicates that the most in-demand areas of support focus on digital skill development, as the top three most common topics of support requested by female founders are “Business Strategy”, “Content Creation and Strategy” and “Digital Marketing Strategy”.

Karen Licurse, MD, Digital Boost Upskilling, says: “We know that mentorship has the power to unlock the potential of countless women in business, helping them to grow and ultimately, thrive. But the reality is that old school approaches to mentorship can be outdated, and often not suitable to the modern workforce.

“Our purpose is simple - we want to strip mentorship back to its core and easily connect people to the personalised support they need, while also encouraging more people to become mentors."

