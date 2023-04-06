Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Salary Finance FinFit

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
FinFit and Salary Finance US merge

FinFit and Salary Finance US merge

FinFit is merging with Salary Finance US, a fintech focused on salary-linked savings and loans for employees, creating a workplace financial platform serving over 10 million US workers. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Both companies have been part of the rapidly growing market of financial wellness employee benefits offered through the workplace, as demand has skyrocketed post-pandemic and due to inflation-driven cost of living challenges.

The merged organisation will service over 500,000 US employers, including Tesla, Allied Universal, and United Way.

The combined business will operate under the FinFit brand, with the updated platform including Salary Finance US’s financial wellness products, offering firms and their staffers personalised financial assessment, coaching and dashboard, budgeting, spending and savings accounts, and payroll-deducted earned wage access, advances, and loans.

FinFit CEO David Kilby will continue to lead the combined company, and Salary Finance’s co-founder Asesh Sarkar as president.

Says Kilby: “The post-pandemic world has been tumultuous for the American worker - from inflation to rediscovering a new work-life blend. Financial instability, today more than ever, compounds stress that leads to negative productivity and health outcomes.

"We are energized to be merging with Salary Finance to take FinFit to the next level, as America’s preeminent financial wellness platform supporting employees through their journey to financial health."

Related Companies

Salary Finance FinFit

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Real-Time Payments: How Banks and FIs can win competitive advantage

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Payment Innovation: Accessibility to Value-Added Services[Upcoming Webinar] Payment Innovation: Accessibility to Value-Added Services

Trending

Related News
Salary Finance acquires Goldman-backed rival Neyber
/payments

Salary Finance acquires Goldman-backed rival Neyber

Salary Finance raises $32.8m, hires SoFi co-founder for US push
/startups

Salary Finance raises $32.8m, hires SoFi co-founder for US push

Trending

  1. European savings banks ask: &quot;What is the business case for a digital euro?&quot;

  2. UK small businesses embrace open banking

  3. Lloyds Bank strikes deal with Enigio to digitise trade finance documentation

  4. UAE central bank selects technology and legal partners for CBDC project

  5. SEC charges Frank founder with fraud over sale to JPMorgan Chase

Research
See all reports »
Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration