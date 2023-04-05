Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

TerraPay

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
TerraPay raises $100m in debit and equity

TerraPay raises $100m in debit and equity

Payments infrastructure company TerraPay has raised $100 million in equity and debt funding for a global expansion push.

The round was led by IFC and supported by Prime Ventures, Partech Africa and US International Development Finance Corporation.

TerraPay's infrastructure helps banks, mobile wallets, money transfer operators and merchants with their cross-border payments.

The firm will use the money to expand across Latin America and the Middle East and North Africa, strengthening its pay-out network to 150 countries by 2024.

William Sonneborn from IFC says: “Low-cost cross-border payments are critical to financial inclusion and global trade.

"We are delighted to announce our continued support for TerraPay, as they deliver efficient payments instantly and securely, between individuals, businesses, and financial institutions, while also strengthening regulatory and compliance infrastructure."

Related Companies

TerraPay

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Payment Innovation: Accessibility to Value-Added Services

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Payments: Why integrate payments capabilities into your tech stack[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Payments: Why integrate payments capabilities into your tech stack

Trending

Trending

  1. UK open banking sector faces sink or swim moment

  2. Mastercard and Visa eye $1bn deal for Brazil&#39;s Pismo - Bloomberg

  3. European savings banks ask: &quot;What is the business case for a digital euro?&quot;

  4. UK small businesses embrace open banking

  5. BIS Innovation Hub opens in Paris and Frankfurt

Research
See all reports »
Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration