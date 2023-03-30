Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
LeapXpert raises $22m for finserv messaging platform

Business communications vendor LeapXpert has raised $22 million in a Series A+ funding round led by Rockefeller Asset Management through its Technology Ventures Group.

Uncorrelated Ventures, the Partnership Fund for New York City, and existing investors joined the round.

With financial services firms getting into hot water with regulators over their use of apps such as WhatsApp for client communications, LeapXpert has built a communications platform that promises compliance, adherence to information security, and data governance.

Using LeapXpert, companies provide their employees a single corporate identity for business communication through iMessage, WhatsApp, SMS, Telegram, WeChat, Signal, Line, and voice calls.

All employees’ business communication can be recorded while their personal messages remain private. Meanwhile, clients communicate natively on their preferred messaging app. The platform also integrates natively with Microsoft Teams.

Dima Gutzeit, CEO, LeapXpert, says: "Our goal is to set the global standard for responsible and flexible employee-customer communications, and with this funding, we are one step closer to achieving our vision."

