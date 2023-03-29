Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Spiral

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Sustainable

Keywords

Banking-as-a-service
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Social impact fintech Spiral raises $28m for B2B pivot

Social impact fintech Spiral raises $28m for B2B pivot

New York-based startup Spiral has raised $28 million to launch its 'Impact-as-a-Service' platform designed to help banks and fintechs embed sustainability and social impact into their businesses.

The Series A round, which brings Spiral's total funding to $42 million, was led by Team8 and joined by Euclidean Capital and Intuition Fund, Communitas Capital, Phoenix, and Nidoco AB.

Spiral is the brainchild of former Morgan Stanley tech executive Shawn Melamed and ex-Skype head of product and growth Dan Blumenfeld. Former Morgan Stanley COO Jim Rosenthal has joined the board.

The firm began life as a consumer-facing "ethical banking app" that made it easy for users to give to charities but is now transitioning to a B2B model, helping banks, credit unions and fintechs embed sustainability, social impact, and ESG into their core businesses.

The firm simplifies back-office operations, donation processing, compliance, and technical integrations with 1.5 million charities.

Says Melamed: "After launching our own mission-driven consumer banking app and witnessing its rapid growth, we saw that rather than offering an independent banking app, the greatest value would be to partner with other financial institutions.

"We decided to make our technology accessible to help more people and businesses make an impact easily using their current banking and financial apps."

Related Companies

Spiral

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Sustainable

Keywords

Banking-as-a-service
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Payment Innovation: Accessibility to Value-Added Services

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Tapping into Friendly Friction to Prevent Fraud[On-Demand Webinar] Tapping into Friendly Friction to Prevent Fraud

Trending

Related News
Spiral raises $14m for charitable giving banking app
/startups

Spiral raises $14m for charitable giving banking app

Trending

  1. JP Morgan pilots biometric payments with US merchants

  2. Swift hails results of blockchain pilot for corporate actions data

  3. Checkout.com moves into card issuing

  4. Central banks see future for global instant payments via mobile phones

  5. Panera Bread trials Amazon palm reading tech

Research
See all reports »
Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022