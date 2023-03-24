Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
date 2023-03-24

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
Binance resumes spot trading after glitch

Binance resumes spot trading after glitch

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance says it is back up and running after it was forced to suspended all spot trading on its platform due to a bug.

In a tweet, the firm said that all trading was set to resume at 14:00 UTC after temporary system maintenance had been completed.

The issue lasted for more than two hours, sending cryptocurrency prices down. Binance processed nearly $15 billion in spot trading volume in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.

Earlier, the firm's CEO Changpeng Zhao, tweeted: "Initial analysis indicates matching engine encountered a bug on a trailing stop order (a weird one). Recovering. Est 30-120 min ish. Deposits & withdrawals are paused as a SOP (standard operating procedure). Funds are #SAFU."

