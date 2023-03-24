Binance resumes spot trading after glitch

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance says it is back up and running after it was forced to suspended all spot trading on its platform due to a bug.
In a tweet, the firm said that all trading was set to resume at 14:00 UTC after temporary system maintenance had been completed.
The issue lasted for more than two hours, sending cryptocurrency prices down. Binance processed nearly $15 billion in spot trading volume in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.
Earlier, the firm's CEO Changpeng Zhao, tweeted: "Initial analysis indicates matching engine encountered a bug on a trailing stop order (a weird one). Recovering. Est 30-120 min ish. Deposits & withdrawals are paused as a SOP (standard operating procedure). Funds are #SAFU."