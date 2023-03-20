Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Monite

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Wholesale banking

Keywords

Accounting Electronic bill presentment and payment Embedded Finance Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Monite doubles seed round to $10m

Monite doubles seed round to $10m

API-first embedded finance workflows startup Monite has raised another $5 million, doubling its seed funding round to $10 million.

Third Prime led the latest seed, with participation from S16, Audeo Ventures, and Long Run Capital.

Monite allows B2B platforms, marketplaces, neobanks, and vertical SaaS players to integrate finance automation features including compliant account payable automation, invoicing, and expense management.

Through its embeddable API, the German company says it enables B2B software providers to serve all of their customers’ business finance needs in a single platform, increase retention and get access to new revenue streams.

The firm, which currently has 10 clients, will use the new funding to develop product features, cover more payment and financial services integrations, and expand its reach in the growing B2B payments market.

Ivan Maryasin, CEO, Monite, says: "Digitalizing finance workflows through existing SaaS players is a game-changer, and we allow our clients to become an all-in-one financial OS for their industry."

Related Companies

Monite

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Wholesale banking

Keywords

Accounting Electronic bill presentment and payment Embedded Finance Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] APP and Money Mules: What role do banks play?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming seminar] EBA Liquidity Management Seminar – [Upcoming seminar] EBA Liquidity Management Seminar – "The perfect storm: How the liquidity ecosystem is shifting to a new paradigm"

Trending

Trending

  1. FCA takes aim at payment firms over &#39;unacceptable&#39; risks

  2. Binance suspends sterling deposits and withdrawals after losing UK partner

  3. Mastercard certified as digital ID provider in the UK

  4. Morgan Stanley and Stripe tap into OpenAI&#39;s GPT-4

  5. ChatGPT and Bing AI to sit as panellists at fintech conference

Research
See all reports »
Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022