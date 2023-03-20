Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
TTV Capital raises $250 million for early-stage fintech fund

TTV Capital raises $250 million for early-stage fintech fund

Atlanta-based TTV Capital, an early-stage fintech venture capital firm, has closed its sixth fund at $250 million, the largest since the firm was founded over two decades ago.

The fundraise, which originally targeted $150 million, saw overwhelming interest despite the downtun in the fintech economy and was oversubscribed by $100 million.

“Fund VI represents an inflection point for all of us at TTV Capital,” sayd Gardiner Garrard, Co-founder and managing partner at TTV Capital. “Twenty-three years ago, we took an early bet on how the technology behind financial services would evolve. Back then, we didn’t call it ‘fintech’ - we just started investing in applications that were being built on the internet. We saw the digital transformation that was happening and we knew we wanted to be part of it. And now, as we look ahead, we’re still committed to finding the next class of enduring businesses that will shape the future of finance.”

In 2022 alone, TTV Capital made 18 investments in early-stage fintech companies across payments, banking, investing, cybersecurity, Web3, and embedded finance, with an average initial cheque size of $2 million to $7 million. The firm also has an exploratory fund for investments starting at $250,000.

To date, TTV Capital counts more than 100 financial technology companies in its portfolio, seven of which have reached unicorn status.

