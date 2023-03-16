Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Sparxpres partners Trifork and Tuum for card and financing platform

Danish financial institution Sparxpres has teamed up with core banking technology vendor Tuum and IT firm Trifork on a bespoke card and financing platform.

Sparxpres, which is part of Spar Nord, has signed a deal with the tech firms for the creation of the platform and five years of subsequent development and operational support.

Sparxpres offers digital financing and credit for private customers, as well as gift cards for local councils and nationwide retail chains.

The new platform, which is being built by Trifork, using Tuum's card and lending modules and in cooperation with Nets and Visa, provides Sparxpres with future-proof core systems that enable new products to be easily introduced.

Ole Andreasen, CEO, Sparxpres, says: "With the new solution, we will have an updated and future-proof platform for our card and finance products, while at the same time we will be able to develop and offer innovative products to new customer groups independently."

