Monnai raises $6.5m to help fintechs use consumer data

Monnai, a provider of consumer insights infrastructure for financial institutions, has raised $6.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Tiger Global.

Better Tomorrow Ventures, 500 Global and Emphasis Ventures joined the round for Monnai, which has set itself the mission of becoming the "single source of truth for fintech decision-making globally".



The startup's platform integrates the increasing number of disparate data sources across the globe and provides its fintech customers with tools to navigate rising fraud and evolving regulatory landscapes.



This adaptive infrastructure delivers four key decisioning modules — Know Your Customer, Trust & Fraud Risk, Credit Decisioning and Collections Optimization — through a single API. The resulting infrastructure leverages more than 350 contextual insights including payment, communication, device, and identity.



All this is designed to help clients use data to make decisions throughout the lifecycle of their customers, from onboarding to credit underwriting to all aspects of account transactions.



Pierre Demarche, CEO, Monnai, says: "In a digital-first world, every business is a fintech. Whether you’re in an established market or an emerging market, there’s an inherent need for clean infrastructure.



"Businesses globally have been developing strong capabilities using more and more data to make their own decisions. The challenge is to get access to the insights that will inform decisions across silos and use cases and in as many useful ways as possible. This is where Monnai comes into play, providing a single source of truth for businesses across entire customer and transactions lifecycles."