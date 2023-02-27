Payments intelligence firm Pagos raises $34m

Pagos, a payments intelligence startup founded by Braintree and PayPal vets, has raised $34 million in a Series A round led by Arbor Ventures.

Point 72 Ventures, Infinity Ventures and Underscore VC joined the round, proceeds of which will be used to expand the Pagos engineering team and further develop the platform’s enterprise product suite.



The Pagos platform is used by online brands such as Adobe, Eventbrite, GoFundMe, and Warner Bros Discover to turn disparate, hard-to-access digital payments data into clear, actionable business insights.



The firm's tools can be used on top of businesses’ existing payments processing infrastructure. For example, Peacock provides a dashboard enabling businesses to see, analyse, and act on payments data across vendors, channels, and markets.



Klas Bäck, CEO, Pagos, says: "Our platform helps companies understand and act on the data that already exists within their payments environment, allowing them to better support changing consumer behaviour and demands, reduce their operating costs, increase their revenue, and mitigate unnecessary customer friction—all without having to change their current payments infrastructure."