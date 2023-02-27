Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Pagos

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Payments intelligence firm Pagos raises $34m

Payments intelligence firm Pagos raises $34m

Pagos, a payments intelligence startup founded by Braintree and PayPal vets, has raised $34 million in a Series A round led by Arbor Ventures.

Point 72 Ventures, Infinity Ventures and Underscore VC joined the round, proceeds of which will be used to expand the Pagos engineering team and further develop the platform’s enterprise product suite.

The Pagos platform is used by online brands such as Adobe, Eventbrite, GoFundMe, and Warner Bros Discover to turn disparate, hard-to-access digital payments data into clear, actionable business insights.

The firm's tools can be used on top of businesses’ existing payments processing infrastructure. For example, Peacock provides a dashboard enabling businesses to see, analyse, and act on payments data across vendors, channels, and markets.

Klas Bäck, CEO, Pagos, says: "Our platform helps companies understand and act on the data that already exists within their payments environment, allowing them to better support changing consumer behaviour and demands, reduce their operating costs, increase their revenue, and mitigate unnecessary customer friction—all without having to change their current payments infrastructure."

Related Companies

Pagos

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Tapping into Friendly Friction to Prevent Fraud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Tapping into Friendly Friction to Prevent Fraud[Upcoming Webinar] Tapping into Friendly Friction to Prevent Fraud

Trending

Trending

  1. Mastercard and Visa to face another card interchange class action suit

  2. JPMorgan restricts staff use of ChatGPT

  3. ECB to monitor digital transformation efforts at banks

  4. UK open banking users swell to seven million

  5. BIS chief floats unified programmable ledger to turbocharge payments innovation

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud