Iress says committed to UK market

Australian trading technology vendor Iress insists it is "committed" to its presence in the UK after admitting that results there have been "disappointing".

As the firm posted its full year results earlier this week, Iress CEO Marcus Price conceded: "Outside Australia, a number of our offshore markets underperformed. The UK in particular was

disappointing, with overall revenue growth declining by 1% in constant currency."



Price continued: "We are evaluating business models and product strategies to determine the best path for success in this market, including how we can improve returns for shareholders."



With the comments sparking speculation about a possible exit from the UK, Iress has now issued a statement insisting that it is "focused on finding the right structure and conditions for success in the UK, and is committed to maintaining its presence in the UK".



Price says the firm is "increasingly open to collaborating with other companies to drive innovation and product development in the pursuit of delivering new levels of value and service.



"We have a great business here, with excellent people and excellent clients—many of them at the heart of the financial services system. Our goal is to create the right conditions for success in this important market."