Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Iress Market Technology

Lead Channel

Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Iress says committed to UK market

Iress says committed to UK market

Australian trading technology vendor Iress insists it is "committed" to its presence in the UK after admitting that results there have been "disappointing".

As the firm posted its full year results earlier this week, Iress CEO Marcus Price conceded: "Outside Australia, a number of our offshore markets underperformed. The UK in particular was
disappointing, with overall revenue growth declining by 1% in constant currency."

Price continued: "We are evaluating business models and product strategies to determine the best path for success in this market, including how we can improve returns for shareholders."

With the comments sparking speculation about a possible exit from the UK, Iress has now issued a statement insisting that it is "focused on finding the right structure and conditions for success in the UK, and is committed to maintaining its presence in the UK".

Price says the firm is "increasingly open to collaborating with other companies to drive innovation and product development in the pursuit of delivering new levels of value and service.

"We have a great business here, with excellent people and excellent clients—many of them at the heart of the financial services system. Our goal is to create the right conditions for success in this important market."

Related Companies

Iress Market Technology

Lead Channel

Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure[Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure

Trending

Related News
Iress acquires QuantHouse

Iress acquires QuantHouse

ASX offloads 18.6% stake in Iress

ASX offloads 18.6% stake in Iress

Trending

  1. Mastercard and Visa to face another card interchange class action suit

  2. JPMorgan restricts staff use of ChatGPT

  3. Tesco mulls sale of banking unit

  4. UK open banking users swell to seven million

  5. ECB to monitor digital transformation efforts at banks

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud