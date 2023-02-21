Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Neobanks outpace traditional rivals in Android app downloads

Neobanks outpace traditional rivals in Android app downloads

European challenger banks significantly outperformed their legacy rivals in the race to get Android app downloads in 2022, according to data from App Radar.

Neobanks saw an 11% rise in their Google Play downloads last year, while legacy lender downloads were down 1.5%.

The UK's Atom Bank saw the biggest year-on-year rise, securing 54,000 downloads, compared to 27,000 in 2021. Viva Wallet saw its downloads rise by 54%, Tandem Bank by 53%, Monzo by 49%, and Revolut by 31%.

Of the traditional banks, Lloyds, Halifax and HSBC all saw modest growth but Barclays, Intesa Sanpaolo and Santander did not fare as well.

In terms of 2022 downloads, Revolut has increased its user base the most with 8.5 million downloads followed by Credit Agricole with 1.6 million and Monzo with 1.5 million.

Silvio Peruci, MD, App Radar, says the figures show "even though legacy banks may still have a larger general market share than neobanks, the gap is decreasing and competition is increasing".

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks

Trending

Trending

  1. Finastra explores sale of banking business - Reuters

  2. Railsr unit faces Lithuanian investigation into money laundering failures

  3. Westpac gives credit cards a BNPL twist

  4. UK fintech investment falls 56% in 2022

  5. Tesco mulls sale of banking unit

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud