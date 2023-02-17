Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Railsr unit faces Lithuanian investigation into money laundering failures

A subsidiary of embedded banking platform Railsr is being investigated by the Bank of Lithuania over concerns it has been "grossly and systematically" violating money laundering and terrorist financing laws.

In a statement , first reported by The Telegraph, the central bank says that "there is reason to suspect" Railsr unit PayRNet has been violating the law.

Railsr's European payments unit, PayRNet secured an electronic money institution licence from the Bank of Lithuania in 2020, enabling to operate across the EU.

However, the central bank has now successfully applied for a court order to ensure PayRNet temporarily stops taking on new clients.

The statement says PayRNet must "not to establish business relationships with new clients, as well as intermediaries and persons distributing and/or redeeming electronic money of this institution" until "an inspection is carried out and a decision of the Bank of Lithuania is made regarding suspected violation".

A Railsr spokesman tells the Telegraph that the investigation is "backward looking" and that it has already offboarded customers "who failed to meet the standards required".

The firm adds that the Bank of Lithuania has "only reached an interim review" and that the company is appealing the notice.

Railsr is currently looking to sell itself, with Nigerian payments giant Flutterwave rumoured to be interested.

The process comes as the firm faces up to the wider economic downturn. A year ago, it was looking for investment at a $1 billion valuation, but in October it finally secured funds at a heavily discounted $250 million value.

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 17 February, 2023, 16:09Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

last one to leave, please turn off the lights.

Report abuse
