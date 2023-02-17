Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Sikoia

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking

Keywords

Credit referencing and support Money Laundering Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Client onboarding outfit Sikoia raises $6m

Client onboarding outfit Sikoia raises $6m

Sikoia, a London-based unified data platform designed to simplify client onboarding and risk evaluation, has raised $6 million in seed funding.

The round was led by MassMutual Ventures, with participation from Coalition Capital and existing investors Earlybird and Seedcamp.

The Sikoia platform centralises client financial and identity data to simplify onboarding and verification, monitoring, and risk evaluation.

Accessible through the Sikoia portal for risk and compliance teams, or a suite of APIs for developers, the platform includes access to a marketplace of international data partners and compliance services, including credit bureaus, public registries, identity verification, fraud screening, and AML screening, and more.

Alexis Rog, CEO, Sikoia, says. “This capital will help Sikoia accelerate our international expansion, deliver further data coverage and workflow automation, and develop unique technology to help our clients deliver exceptional client experiences.”

Related Companies

Sikoia

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking

Keywords

Credit referencing and support Money Laundering Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success[Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Trending

Trending

  1. Finastra explores sale of banking business - Reuters

  2. FIS to spin off merchant business

  3. UAE to build CBDC and card scheme

  4. PayPal hits snooze on stablecoin

  5. Westpac gives credit cards a BNPL twist

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud