Client onboarding outfit Sikoia raises $6m

Sikoia, a London-based unified data platform designed to simplify client onboarding and risk evaluation, has raised $6 million in seed funding.

The round was led by MassMutual Ventures, with participation from Coalition Capital and existing investors Earlybird and Seedcamp.



The Sikoia platform centralises client financial and identity data to simplify onboarding and verification, monitoring, and risk evaluation.



Accessible through the Sikoia portal for risk and compliance teams, or a suite of APIs for developers, the platform includes access to a marketplace of international data partners and compliance services, including credit bureaus, public registries, identity verification, fraud screening, and AML screening, and more.



Alexis Rog, CEO, Sikoia, says. “This capital will help Sikoia accelerate our international expansion, deliver further data coverage and workflow automation, and develop unique technology to help our clients deliver exceptional client experiences.”