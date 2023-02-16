Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Vittoria hub seeks insurtech incubator participants

Vittoria hub seeks insurtech incubator participants

Italian insurtech incubator Vittoria hub is on the hunt for its latest batch of startups from Europe and the US.

The incubator is looking for insurtech firms working in four areas: health and wellness, property, mobility and connected business. Special attention will be given to technology that can be applied to property and "silver age" services.

Vittoria hub is inviting applications from early stage and post seed startups, with a deadline of 30 April.

The hub is looking at specific types of insurance contracts: pay-per-use or money back policies; pay-per-event policies with smart contract; and digital and cyber physical policies associated with specific IoT objects and sensors available in the physical world and/or digital twins of the virtual representation of the object and uniquely identified with NFTs and DIDs.

Successful candidates will qualify for up to €60,000 in cash prizes and undergo assessment for a direct industrial partnership with Vittoria Assicurazioni.

