News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
Egypt&#39;s Copal launches money app for families

Egypt's Copal launches money app for families

Egyptian fintech Copal has unveiled the country's first payments and expenses management app for families.

The firm has teamed up with Mastercard for the app that brings family members onto a unified payment platform that is fully managed by the parents.

This allows parents to control kids' funds and easily track and manage their finances, in addition to ensuring safekeeping of their allowances, controlling overspending and ensuring availability of funds in case of emergencies.

In addition, the app has simple financial education tools to help users learn how to manage their money and savings as well as give back to the community.

“Copal’s vision is to fill the gap for the un- and under-banked through introducing a product that is specifically tailored to meet their every need,” says Ahmed Refaat, CEO, Copal.

