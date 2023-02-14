Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Related Companies

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Mortgage processing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
RBC buys real estate tech platform OJO Canada

RBC buys real estate tech platform OJO Canada

Royal Bank of Canada has acquired the Canadian operations of AI-based real estate technology company OJO. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

OJO Canada provides home buyers with a customised home search experience, on demand access to a network of industry experts, and the support of financial resources.

RBC, through its tech and innovation arm, formed a partnership with OJO in 2018 and expanded this in 2021 to pilot launch OJO Canada, a Canadian real estate platform.

In less than two years, says the bank, this platform has seen consistent growth, reaching millions of home buyers.

“OJO Canada offers a powerful real estate platform that serves as a comprehensive one-stop hub for Canadian home buyers who are looking for a simpler, integrated experience in this fragmented market,” says Sid Paquette, Head, RBCx.

