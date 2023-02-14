RBC buys real estate tech platform OJO Canada

Royal Bank of Canada has acquired the Canadian operations of AI-based real estate technology company OJO. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

OJO Canada provides home buyers with a customised home search experience, on demand access to a network of industry experts, and the support of financial resources.



RBC, through its tech and innovation arm, formed a partnership with OJO in 2018 and expanded this in 2021 to pilot launch OJO Canada, a Canadian real estate platform.



In less than two years, says the bank, this platform has seen consistent growth, reaching millions of home buyers.



“OJO Canada offers a powerful real estate platform that serves as a comprehensive one-stop hub for Canadian home buyers who are looking for a simpler, integrated experience in this fragmented market,” says Sid Paquette, Head, RBCx.