Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Coincover

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking Security Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Digital asset protection provider Coincover raises $30m

Digital asset protection provider Coincover raises $30m

Coincover, a UK-based digital asset protection provider, has raised $30 million in a funding round led by Silicon Valley’s Foundation Capital.

Coincover is tackling one of the biggest issues in digital assets: trust. The firm says it has developed unique technology that shields assets for crypto companies and individual investors.

Monitoring and analysis systems identify suspicious transactions, while the firm also offers compensation for some hacks because its technology is insured. Finally, an end-to-end encrypted vault offers secure storage.

The firm was founded in 2018 by David Janczewski and Adam Smith, who met when working together at The Royal Mint to digitise gold for the UK government.

Coincover already works with more than 300 businesses, from exchanges and wallets to hedge funds, family offices, and banks. It also works directly with a number of digital asset custodians to help them keep their clients safe. Current customers include Fireblocks and Bitso.

The new funding will go towards recruitment, product updates and building partnerships.

Says Janczewski: "In the wake of a challenging year for the crypto market, Coincover is in high demand, as businesses and consumers scramble to safeguard their digital assets.

"Through this new funding, we can supercharge our service for all existing and future customers - building a better and more mature digital asset ecosystem in the process."

Related Companies

Coincover

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking Security Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Trending

Trending

  1. Swiss prosecutors investigate 2022 Credit Suisse data leak

  2. FinTech Australia says ING systems upgrade may breach open banking rules

  3. UK kicks off consultation on digital pound

  4. ION pays ransom, claim hackers

  5. Revolut debuts crypto staking

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud