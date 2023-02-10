Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Sustainable
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
FCA seeks sustainable governance feedback

FCA seeks sustainable governance feedback

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published a discussion paper to encourage debate and diverse perspectives on sustainable governance in the future.

The FCA’s discussion paper includes articles from a wide range of experts focusing on sustainable initiatives and evolving practices in the financial industry.

Calling for feedback on the paper and how the FCA should shape its sustainability practices, the UK regulator is asking for interested contributors to respond to questions using an online form by the 10th of May 2023.

Targeting banks, financial institutions, asset management firms, and investments firms as well as industry experts and all interested parties, the discussion paper explores competence and regulatory compliance in the sustainability sector.

Sacha Sadan, director of ESG at the FCA, wrote: “As a regulator, we are committed to playing our part in the government’s vision for the UK to be the world’s first net zero aligned financial centre. In the Chancellor’s latest remit letter to us, the Government called out the important role the FCA has and requested that we have regard to their ambitions for the provision of sustainable finance and their commitment to a net zero economy by 2050. But creating positive, sustainable change isn’t just about climate change. It’s about looking beyond and considering the wider environmental issues, such as biodiversity and nature, as well as social and governance issues, such as diversity and inclusion, the living wage, fair taxation and supply chains.”

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Sustainable
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Trending

Related News
Ramp scores FCA approval for 'off-ramp' crypto product
/crypto

Ramp scores FCA approval for 'off-ramp' crypto product

FCA to clamp down on greenwashing
/sustainable

FCA to clamp down on greenwashing

Trending

  1. Swiss prosecutors investigate 2022 Credit Suisse data leak

  2. FinTech Australia says ING systems upgrade may breach open banking rules

  3. UK kicks off consultation on digital pound

  4. ION pays ransom, claim hackers

  5. Revolut debuts crypto staking

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud