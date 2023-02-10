FCA seeks sustainable governance feedback

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published a discussion paper to encourage debate and diverse perspectives on sustainable governance in the future.

The FCA’s discussion paper includes articles from a wide range of experts focusing on sustainable initiatives and evolving practices in the financial industry.

Calling for feedback on the paper and how the FCA should shape its sustainability practices, the UK regulator is asking for interested contributors to respond to questions using an online form by the 10th of May 2023.

Targeting banks, financial institutions, asset management firms, and investments firms as well as industry experts and all interested parties, the discussion paper explores competence and regulatory compliance in the sustainability sector.

Sacha Sadan, director of ESG at the FCA, wrote: “As a regulator, we are committed to playing our part in the government’s vision for the UK to be the world’s first net zero aligned financial centre. In the Chancellor’s latest remit letter to us, the Government called out the important role the FCA has and requested that we have regard to their ambitions for the provision of sustainable finance and their commitment to a net zero economy by 2050. But creating positive, sustainable change isn’t just about climate change. It’s about looking beyond and considering the wider environmental issues, such as biodiversity and nature, as well as social and governance issues, such as diversity and inclusion, the living wage, fair taxation and supply chains.”