Identity decisioning fintech Alloy launches in UK

US fintech Alloy launches in the UK as part of their EMEA growth and global expansion, opening an office in London office and announcing key hires.

The identity decisioning platform connects to over 170 data sources enabling financial institutions to automate customer approval, account opening, and monitor transactions. This product is already used by 350 companies globally.

The company was founded in 2015 and has worked with companies like Carta, Ramp, and Brex. Alloy announced last year it had raised $52m for global expansion and is expanding into 40 countries.

The company’s former COO, Edwina Johnson, has relocated to London to lead Alloy’s global expansion efforts, and the former vice president of Onifdo, James Baston-Pitt, has been appointed EMEA director of growth. Alloy states they are currently hiring roles in the UK across sales and partnerships and will continue to build out its go-to-market and client services functions throughout the year.

Johnson comments: “The UK is one of the world’s most powerful fintech hubs, and we can’t wait to help innovative local firms unlock their potential abroad. For too long, international expansion has involved trade-offs with risk management, but that doesn’t have to be the case. Alloy provides dynamic support for companies operating across multiple regulatory environments, so they can focus on growing their business without worrying about the threat of fraud.”