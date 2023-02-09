Big banks invest $45m in carbon credit transaction network

A group of nine banks has pumped $45 million into Carbonplace, the global DLT-based carbon credit transaction network they founded that is now becoming an independent entity ahead of its planned launch later this year.

BBVA, BNP Paribas, CIBC, Itaú Unibanco, National Australia Bank, NatWest, Standard Chartered, SMBC and UBS now each share equal equity ownership of the venture.



In addition, fintech veteran Scott Eaton - former Nivaura CEO and MarketAxess COO - has been hired as Carbonplace's first chief executive.



Dubbed the Swift of the carbon markets, London-based Carbonplace plans to enable simple, transparent, and secure transfer of certified carbon credits.



The platform will allow the simultaneous settlement of carbon credits, with immediate transfer of ownership upon payment - ensuring robust reporting and traceability during the entire transfer process.



The system is set to launch soon, having already seen pilot trades with a host of buyers, sellers, registries, and exchanges, including Visa and Singapore-based marketplace Climate Impact X.



The funding will be used to scale the startup's platform, grow its team and expand services to additional banks and carbon market participants, including registries and marketplaces.



Says Eaton: “With Carbonplace, we are transforming the way that carbon credits are bought, distributed, held and retired.



"I am excited to take this company to the next level of its evolution, and to help unlock its massive potential to drive significant economic and social value by opening the carbon markets up to the world.”