NextGen Nordics 2023: Back and better than ever

Finextra will be back in Stockholm to bring the new world of Nordic banking to life for the NextGen Nordics 2023 conference on the 25th of April.

After the success of last year’s in-person event, Finextra’s first in-person event since the beginning of the pandemic, we have lined up a slew of exciting sponsors including Finastra, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, and Swift. Exhibitors include Mambu and Unfits. Visa will joining NextGen Nordics as a lead sponsor this year.

The event will take place over one day in the heart of Stockholm at the Münchenbryggeriet. With the agenda now live on the site, we wanted to give a taste of everything the event will deliver on the day.

Our themes this year span interoperability, infrastructure, P27’s latest updates and next steps, ISO 20022, SEPA, the cloud, open banking, and the metaverse.

The morning of the event will look at the important remaining questions around P27, which has experienced plenty of developments since last years conference. The first panel,‘P27, the pan-Nordic superhighway: the state of play’ will look at where we are now with P27 and the innovations we have seen in this past year. This will be followed by ‘P27: Nordic harmonisation, the challenges, and the opportunities.’

As with last year’s event there will be plenty of time to engage in networking, although this year’s lunchtime will also include an interactive session offering the opportunity to have your questions answered.

The afternoon offers panels covering some exciting areas of innovation. The first of these is ‘Open banking, open finance and enabling the API economy,’ while the second panel will look at the futurist themes, titled ‘Web 3.0 and digital assets: the physical vs. the virtual.’

There will also be a BNPL themed fireside chat to discuss the now somewhat controversial form of personal financing.

Register here for NextGen Nordics 2023. If you would like to find out more about sponsoring the event, please email events@finextra.com.