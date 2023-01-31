LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Finextra Research partner for Trust:Live 2023

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions and Finextra Research will be hosting Trust:Live 2023, an exclusive in-person event for all fraud and identity decision makers that brings together industry leaders, experts and innovators to discuss the latest challenges in establishing trust to protect customers, defend brands, or meet the needs of evolving business models

The event will be held on 14th March 2023 at etc.venues, 155 Bishopsgate in London, and the day will be split into three parts, focusing on the core elements of the evolution of trust: Identity, Intelligence, and Innovation.

Finextra and LexisNexis Risk Solutions have curated an agenda where key stakeholders in the identity space will take to the stage to share information on real-life projects that banks, payments providers, fintech firms, governments and regulators are currently working on.

This is what sets Trust:Live apart from other conferences; due to the calibre of those at the event, conversations between decision makers will lead to immediate action being taken, driving the future of digital identity forward.

Those in the room will also be part of the collaborative progress to enhance fraud and financial crime mitigation efforts, networking directly with ecosystem partners to ensure preventative measures.

Key themes at Trust:Live include:

Trust-building techniques and technology

Role of cross-industry collaboration

Data attributes underpinning identity

Guardians of trusted identity

Disruptive forces shaping identity trust

Challenging paradigms around trust

Trust:Live will offer our community an opportunity to evolve their definition of trust. Experts from a range of different industries will come together to explore how data, technology and behavioural science are supporting the financial services sector in enabling increased trust, and further to this, what the future of identity trust could look like.

While there have been various attempts to create digital identity trust frameworks around the world, Trust:Live will focus on how for online identity trust to be successful, it needs to work for all, and to be inclusive.

Taking the pulse of the industry, Trust:Live will explore specific threats and challenges in breakout sessions and workshops before an immersive session where an acting troupe will bring a scam to life and use advanced analytics to detect and resolve the issue in real-time.

The role of AI and how technology can be leveraged to predict identity abuse will be a central part of the agenda, and topics such as Web 3.0, DLT and the metaverse will shed light on new ways to think about identity.

If you would like to be a part of the UK identity, fraud, and financial crime conversation, this is a must-attend event. Tickets are £895 + VAT (20%). Customers of LexisNexis Risk Solutions may be eligible for further discounts - please contact your account manager to find out more.

Register here.