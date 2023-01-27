Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Sweet dreams: Korean bank entices customers with banknote-stuffed pillows

Koreans dreaming of striking it rich can now rest their heads on a literal pile of money thanks to Hana Bank, which is offering customers pillows stuffed with recycled banknotes.

Many Koreans believe that having a bank-made item at home can bring wealth to the household that owns it.

The 'Money Dream' campaign taps into this while also helping to recycle 20 tons of unfit banknotes, and acting as a marketing gimmick for the bank's digital platform.

The pillows are filled with a combination of the banknotes and EPP, an eco-friendly material. The pillowcases and packages are also made of recyclable materials.

"It is a pleasure to imagine sleeping with money as a pillow," says Lee Seong-woong, who planned the campaign. "I hope this campaign brings fortune to many customers who wish gain more wealth."

