Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Plaid Wafi

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Security Retail banking Payments

Keywords

E-commerce Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Ex-Plaid product lead launches e-commerce payment processing platform

Ex-Plaid product lead launches e-commerce payment processing platform

Wafi, a startup founded by former Plaid product lead Victor Umunze, has launched its payment processing platform for e-commerce businesses.

Wafi.cash promises to provide online sellers with a simple API to enable fast, secure, and cost-effective processing of bank payments.

The platform is designed to eliminate redundant entities in the payment processing flow, reducing payment processing fees by over 50%, says Wafi, while helping users earn up to 0.75% cashback on purchases.

Wafi also helps reduce payment failures and cuts fraud thanks to its 2FA and propriety detection technology.

Says Umunze: "Wafi.cash opens businesses to new payment opportunities and allows them to take advantage of the shift in consumer behavior towards cash spending online and offline, while providing a fast, secure, and cost-effective solution."

Related Companies

Plaid Wafi

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Security Retail banking Payments

Keywords

E-commerce Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation[On-Demand Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Trending

Trending

  1. Universal Digital Payments Network launched at Davos

  2. Capital One cuts 1100 &#39;agile&#39; tech jobs

  3. HSBC gets warning for open banking failures

  4. Stripe scores major Amazon deal

  5. Big US banks prep mobile wallet to take on Apple

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023