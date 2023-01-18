Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Security

Keywords

Legal Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
US arrests crypto exchange founder

US arrests crypto exchange founder

US authorities have charged the Russian founder of Hong Kong-based crypto exchange Bitzlato, which it says was used to launder hundreds of millions of dollars in criminal proceeds from the darknet.

Bitzlato majority owner Anatoly Legkodymov, who lives in China, was arrested by the FBI in Miami on Tuesday, accusing him of operating a "high-tech financial hub that, in his own words, catered to 'known crooks'".

Bitzlato processed more than $700 million in illegal funds, from activities including drug deals, illegal gambling, and ransomware attacks, according to the US Justice Department.

The US, alongside several European partners, has also acted to seize Bitzlato’s servers and cryptocurrency, effectively shutting the exchange down.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa O Monaco says: "Overnight, the Department worked with key partners here and abroad to disrupt Bitzlato, the China-based money laundering engine that fueled a high-tech axis of cryptocrime, and to arrest its founder, Russian national Anatoly Legkodymov.

"Today’s actions send the clear message: whether you break our laws from China or Europe - or abuse our financial system from a tropical island - you can expect to answer for your crimes inside a United States courtroom."

Legkodymov is charged with conducting an unlicensed money transmitting business. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Meanwhile, the US Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) has officially identifying Bitzlato as a “primary money laundering concern” in connection with Russian illicit finance - linking the move with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo says: "At a time when Russia is waging a brutal and unjust war in Ukraine, and as it seeks to circumvent sanctions and governance controls to fill its coffers and sustain its violence, we have no tolerance for criminal enterprises enriching Russia’s malicious interests."

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Security

Keywords

Legal Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success[Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Trending

Trending

  1. 2023 predictions

  2. JPMorgan Chase sues founder of startup it acquired

  3. Goldman Sachs fintech unit makes $1.2bn loss in nine months

  4. Revolut creates team to address corporate culture

  5. China’s e-CNY app launches offline payments

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023