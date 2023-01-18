Investing social network yeekatee raises $1.9m

Investing social network yeekatee has raised $1.9 million in a pre-seed funding round joined by Avaloq co-founder Ronald Strässler.

Targeting both experienced investors and beginners, the free yeekatee app promises a host of tools like near-real-time watchlists; the ability to link, aggregate and share portfolios; and community discussions.



The network will offer market insights and investing tutorials from community experts and institutional partners such as banks, brokers and asset managers. Institutional partners can also use yeekatee as a communication channel to their clients.



The funding will be used to make hires and bring the app to market, with plans to open access to users in Switzerland in April, with the rest of Europe following in 2024.



Didier Matthey, co-founder, yeekatee, says: "We believe yeekatee will change the future of investing, the way people engage with investing topics and activities. And we can't wait to see the impact it has on our users."