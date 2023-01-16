Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

ABN Amro

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
ABN Amro registers digital bond on public blockchain

ABN Amro registers digital bond on public blockchain

ABN Amro has become the first bank in Europe to register a digital bond for a Midcorp client on the public blockchain.

Issued to a select group of investors, the fully digital process raised €450,000 on behalf of aircraft part-out company APOC, one of the bank’s commercial clients.

Ownership was recorded on the blockchain in the form of tokens that the investors acquired after they had paid for the bond.

The Dutch bank worked with Bitbond on the project and engaged with Fireblocks for the creation of a digital wallet to hold client keys for accessing the bond.

ABN Amro had gained previous experience with digital bonds when it purchased a digital bond from the European Investment Bank (EIB) for reselling. The bank says it can now draw on that knowledge for client propositions, with APOC being the first.

ABN Amro’s chief strategy & innovation Edwin van Bommel says: “This updated digital solution for providing our medium-sized and larger commercial clients with leveraged financing fills a gap between traditional bonds and crowdfunding. Thanks to the blockchain, it’s highly efficient and very client-friendly.”

He says work is already underway for the issuance of further digital bonds to institutional clients in Germany and in the Netherlands.

Related Companies

ABN Amro

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

ABN Amro

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Metaverse - The potential for the financial world[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Metaverse - The potential for the financial world

Trending

Related News
ABN Amro completes container logistics pilot on blockchain

ABN Amro completes container logistics pilot on blockchain

ABN Amro to launch blockchain and IoT platform for trade inventories

ABN Amro to launch blockchain and IoT platform for trade inventories

ABN Amro moves escrow accounts to the blockchain

15 Feb 2018

ING, SocGen and ABN Amro run agricultural commodity trade on shared ledger

22 Jan 2018

Trending

  1. 2023 predictions

  2. JPMorgan Chase sues founder of startup it acquired

  3. Goldman Sachs fintech unit makes $1.2bn loss in nine months

  4. UK associations form crypto industry alliance; government preps consultation on digital pound

  5. China’s e-CNY app launches offline payments

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023