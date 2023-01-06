Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

KreditBee

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Credit referencing and support
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Indian lending platform KreditBee closes second tranche of $200m funding round

Indian lending platform KreditBee closes second tranche of $200m funding round

Bengaluru-based fintech lending platform KreditBee has extended its Series D funding round with a $100 million investment from private equity giant Advent International.

The Advent money tops up the first tranche one of the Series D, which also raised $100 million and saw participation from Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group along with existing investors Premji Invest, Motilal Oswal Alternates, NewQuest Capital Partners, and Mirae Asset Venture Investments.

Launched in May 2018, KreditBee focuses on full-stack digital lending for young professionals. The firm has seven million loan customers, of which three million are active, and expects to hit $1 billion in assets under management within the next nine months.

The company plans to use the funding to scale the existing business and diversify its product offering by venturing into digitally-enabled financial products.

Madhusudan Ekambaram, CEO, KreditBee, says: "The latest round will help us to achieve our vision of serving over 400 million middle income population in the country."

Shweta Jalan, managing partner, Advent, adds: "We believe KreditBee’s proprietary underwriting tech stack is one of the best in the industry and helps in its ability to identify and underwrite future prime customers at an early stage."

Related Companies

KreditBee

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Credit referencing and support
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Metaverse - The potential for the financial world[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Metaverse - The potential for the financial world

Trending

Related News
Indian lending platform KreditBee raises $70 million
/startups

Indian lending platform KreditBee raises $70 million

Trending

  1. Wyre said to be close to shutdown

  2. ACI Worldwide investigating sale - Bloomberg

  3. Cashless Denmark records a year without bank robberies

  4. Turkish Central Bank completes first CBDC pilot transactions

  5. New York regulator hits Coinbase with $50m fine

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023