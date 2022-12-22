TfL celebrates a decade of contactless payment on London’s buses

Transport for London is celebrating a decade of contactless payments on the city's buses, with more than 2.5 billion journeys made using tap and go.

In December 2012, TfL began moving beyond its dedicated Oyster card system to allow travellers to pay for their journeys with a tap of their bank card or mobile phone.



On its first day, 2061 customers made 2586 bus journeys using contactless bank cards. Now, about 1.7 million journeys a day are paid for with pay as you go contactless.



Around 70% of all pay as you go journeys on buses are made using contactless payment cards or mobile devices - with the most popular bus route for the method the route 149 from London Bridge to Edmonton with around 100,000 contactless taps a week.



Seb Dance, deputy mayor for transport, says: "This system has helped to continue to make bus journeys easier and more convenient for millions of Londoners and visitors to our city."