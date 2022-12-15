Opensee raises EUR11m for real-time data analytics platform

Opensee, the Paris-based platform that helps business users at financial institutions analyse granular data in real time, has raised EUR11 million in a Series A funding round led by Omnes Capital.

Laurion Capital and Societe Generale Ventures joined the round for Opensee, which now plans to expand to North America and South East Asia and boost its 70-strong team.



Recent regulatory changes have multiplied the underlying data requirements for financial instructions by 10-fold or more, claims Opensee.



It is working to addresses the data stack challenge through a single, scalable platform able to absorb the exponential growth in collected data and make 100% of the data accessible in real time, to the most granular level and with no limit on the size of the data set.



The technology allows risk, finance and front office users to manipulate data for simple or complex calculations with embedded analytics for a wide range of use cases, ranging from risk management and regulatory reporting, to trading decisions and ESG analysis.



Tier One banks, including SocGen, as well as asset managers, hedge funds and brokers are already using the platform. Meanwhile, the company has introduced a fully-managed could SaaS offering in order to widen its userbase.



Stephane Rio, CEO, Opensee, says: "Our goal is to enable more financial institutions to leverage the valuable business and risk intelligence hidden within their data."