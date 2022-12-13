Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Pathzero

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Start ups Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Pathzero raises A$8.6m for financed emissions tool

Pathzero raises A$8.6m for financed emissions tool

Pathzero, an Australian firm specialising in the measurement and management of financed emissions, has raised AU$8.6 million in a Series A+ round.

The round brings total funding to A$15.6 million, led by VC firm Carthona Capital, with participation from Clyde Bank Holdings, Antler and individuals.

The company has developed Pathzero Navigator, a carbon reporting and analysis tool created specifically for financial institutions to measure, manage and disclose the financed emissions of their investment portfolio.

The tool is used by firms including StepStone, Hesta and Carthona Capital, connecting financial institutions to their portfolio companies and facilitating the secure flow of carbon information between trusted parties.

The funding comes as a consultation paper is issued by the Australian Treasurer outlining that the first mandatory requirement around climate reporting could be in place by 2024-2025.

Carl Prins, CEO, Pathzero, says: “Since the roll-out of Navigator we have seen immense interest from the market and have closed some cornerstone deals. This interest reflects the critical need for technology that enables collaboration between businesses to solve the Scope 3 challenge at scale.

"The gamechanger for us has been to go beyond carbon accounting and create a carbon information network allowing firms to engage and collaborate with their portfolio companies to bring down emissions.”

Related Companies

Pathzero

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Start ups Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Trending

Trending

  1. Bank of England seeks applications for &#163;200K CBDC wallet prototype

  2. As card use soars, UK retailers demand urgent intervention on interchange and scheme fees

  3. Checkout.com cuts internal valuation to $11 billion

  4. Wirecard charge sheet will take five hours to read out as CEO Braun gets his day in court

  5. Santander UK fined &#163;107.7m for repeated AML failures

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023