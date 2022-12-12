Lloyds PE arm invests in Etrading Software

Lloyds Banking Group's private equity arm, LDC, has made a "significant" investment in capital markets technology outfit Etrading Software.

London-based Etrading Software specialises in the provision of market and reference data used by international financial institutions. It is the primary service and technology provider to the Derivatives Service Bureau (DSB), the global numbering agency for OTC derivatives.



The firm recently saw its role with the DSB expanded to include a new mandate awarded to the bureau to operate the service that will generate Unique Product Identifiers - an identifier that will allow regulators in G20 countries to aggregate and track OTC derivative transaction data.



The investment will support Etrading Software as it looks to grow it range of services and to expand its offering internationally.



Joseph Fison, investment director, LDC, says: "Etrading Software’s market leading proposition has made it an integral part of the capital markets ecosystem.



"Its expertise in operating critical market infrastructures gives it the perfect platform to support public authorities and market participants in implementing future regulatory mandates such as a consolidated tape for market data."