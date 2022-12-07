Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

American Express

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
AmEx faces Australian lawsuit over card distribution laws

AmEx faces Australian lawsuit over card distribution laws

Australia's securities regulator is taking American Express to court, accusing the firm of issuing credit cards without making sure that customers understood them.

The Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) lawsuit against AmEx Australia relates to two credit cards co-branded with retailer David Jones.

ASIC says that AmEx knew that some consumers were confused about whether they had applied for a credit card or just a loyalty card. AmEx should have stopped issuing the cards, says the suit, but did not until July.

In addition, the firm knew that the cancellation rates for people who applied for the credit cards in David Jones stores were high - significantly higher than for cards applied for online.

ASIC Deputy chair Sarah Court says: "The design and distribution obligations embed a consumer-centric approach for the issuers and distributors of financial products.

"Product providers must monitor and review whether consumers are receiving products consistent with their needs and cannot bring a ‘set-and-forget mindset’ to product governance. It is critical that providers respond to poor outcomes they identify by making changes."

ASIC is seeking "declarations and pecuniary penalties".

Related Companies

American Express

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Trending

Related News
India lifts ban on AmEx issuing new cards
/regulation

India lifts ban on AmEx issuing new cards

Quick fix BNPL adds to misery of cost of living crisis
/payments

Quick fix BNPL adds to misery of cost of living crisis

Trending

  1. Bank of England seeks applications for &#163;200K CBDC wallet prototype

  2. As card use soars, UK retailers demand urgent intervention on interchange and scheme fees

  3. Checkout.com cuts internal valuation to $11 billion

  4. Wirecard charge sheet will take five hours to read out as CEO Braun gets his day in court

  5. Santander UK fined &#163;107.7m for repeated AML failures

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023