Art Basel ATM puts balances on leaderboard

Art Basel ATM puts balances on leaderboard

A succession of millionaires, including DJ Diplo, have been lining up at Art Basel Miami Beach to flaunt their wealth at an ATM that shows users' bank account balances and photos on a leaderboard.

The ATM, created by Brooklyn art collective MSCHF, has been on display at the massive art fair for several days, ranking users by their wealth.

On Friday, Diplo posted a video on social media boasting "i just won art basel" with his balance of around $3 million.


However, he has since been toppled at the top of the leaderboard by one visitor with $5 million in their account and another with $9.5 million.

MSCHF co-founder Daniel Greenberg told NPR: "ATM Leaderboard is an extremely literal distillation of wealth-flaunting impulses.

"From its conception, we had mentally earmarked this work for a location like Miami Basel, a place where there is a dense concentration of people renting Lamborghinis and wearing Rolexes."

The ATM was bought by a Miami collector for $75,000 before it went viral, according to Art News.

