Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

BondIT BNY Mellon

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Fixed income and OTC derivatives Machine learning
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BNY Mellon invests in fixed income tech firm bondIT

BNY Mellon invests in fixed income tech firm bondIT

BNY Mellon has led a $14 million investment round for credit analytics and fixed income technology player bondIT.

BondIT is aiming to digitise fixed investment, using machine learning and Explainable-AI in a platform that automates and optimises portfolio construction, management, and research.

The firm's technology enables fixed income investors to create credit and yield-optimised portfolios based on data-driven analytics in minutes, promising to boost performance, efficiency, and scale.

The BNY Mellon investment comes a year after bondIT participated in the Wall Street giant's accelerator programme. BNY Mellon will also take a place on the bondIT board.

John Goodheart, MD, BNY Mellon, says: “Collaborating with bondIT will allow us to deliver innovative digital solutions for fixed income investors by enabling investment professionals to explore new investment options more easily through the use of AI, further expanding their portfolio optimisation capabilities for clients.”

Related Companies

BondIT BNY Mellon

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Fixed income and OTC derivatives Machine learning
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Trending

Related News
BNY Mellon goes live with crypto custody platform
/crypto

BNY Mellon goes live with crypto custody platform

US banking heavyhitters invest $20m in low-code platform Genesis
/devops

US banking heavyhitters invest $20m in low-code platform Genesis

Trending

  1. Bank of England seeks applications for &#163;200K CBDC wallet prototype

  2. As card use soars, UK retailers demand urgent intervention on interchange and scheme fees

  3. Checkout.com cuts internal valuation to $11 billion

  4. Wirecard charge sheet will take five hours to read out as CEO Braun gets his day in court

  5. Santander UK fined &#163;107.7m for repeated AML failures

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023