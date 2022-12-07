BNY Mellon invests in fixed income tech firm bondIT

BNY Mellon has led a $14 million investment round for credit analytics and fixed income technology player bondIT.

BondIT is aiming to digitise fixed investment, using machine learning and Explainable-AI in a platform that automates and optimises portfolio construction, management, and research.



The firm's technology enables fixed income investors to create credit and yield-optimised portfolios based on data-driven analytics in minutes, promising to boost performance, efficiency, and scale.



The BNY Mellon investment comes a year after bondIT participated in the Wall Street giant's accelerator programme. BNY Mellon will also take a place on the bondIT board.



John Goodheart, MD, BNY Mellon, says: “Collaborating with bondIT will allow us to deliver innovative digital solutions for fixed income investors by enabling investment professionals to explore new investment options more easily through the use of AI, further expanding their portfolio optimisation capabilities for clients.”