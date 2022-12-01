Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

TreeCard

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
TreeCard raises $23 million for wooden debit card

TreeCard raises $23 million for wooden debit card

TreeCard, the provider of a wooden Mastercard debit card that channels profits from merchant surcharges into reforestation programmes, has raised $23 million in a funding round involving Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures, World Fund and EQT, Seedcamp, Episode 1 and various angels.

Eco-friendly search engine Ecosia bought a 20% stake in TreeCard in 2020 for £1 million. The startup raised a further $5.1 million in February last year ahead of its launch in the UK.

The wooden debit card comes with an app that lets users track spending, split bills with friends and monitor how many trees have been planted as a result of user spending. Operating over the Mastercard network, and using back-end card processing services from Synapse, TreeCard acts as a fully fledged debit account, able to receive top-up from a user's regular bank account, with support for chip and PIN, contactless transactions and mobile payments.

TreeCard makes money from the interchange and promises to invest 80% of profits into sustainable causes, including reforestation in partnership with Ecosia. The company claims to have planted 200,000 trees since its launch. 

The new funding comes as the company gears up to enter ths US market, where it has a waitlist of 250,000 people.

Jamie Cox, CEO and co-founder comments: “We’ve always believed that if there was a button that could make your life more sustainable, then people would press it. There is a desire, and an urgent need, to be more sustainable but too often people don’t know where to start or aren’t sure about the right way to go about it.”

Related Companies

TreeCard

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Trending

Related News
TreeCard secures $5.1 million investment for wooden debit card
/sustainable

TreeCard secures $5.1 million investment for wooden debit card

Ecosia invests in wooden debit card startup
/sustainable

Ecosia invests in wooden debit card startup

Trending

  1. Bank of England seeks applications for &#163;200K CBDC wallet prototype

  2. As card use soars, UK retailers demand urgent intervention on interchange and scheme fees

  3. Checkout.com cuts internal valuation to $11 billion

  4. Wirecard charge sheet will take five hours to read out as CEO Braun gets his day in court

  5. Santander UK fined &#163;107.7m for repeated AML failures

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023