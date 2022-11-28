Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Equals Group

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Equals Group acquires open banking platform Roqqett

Equals Group acquires open banking platform Roqqett

Equals Group, a fintech payments group outfit on the SME marketplace, is to acquire open banking platform Roqqett for a total consideration of up to £2.25 million.

Roqqet was established in November 2019 by Glenn Smith, who previously held senior roles with UBS and Barclays in FX derivatives followed by over a decade in technology start-ups.

The firm, is authorised by the FCA as both an AISP (Account Information Service Provider) and PISP (Payment Initiation Service Provider), two licences that Equals currently does not hold.

The acquisition will give Equals the ability to provide its SME clients with account-to-account payments for both B2B and B2C transactions as an alternative to debit cards, credit cards and traditional push payments.

Ian Strafford-Taylor, CEO of Equals - formerly known as FairFX - says: “The platform, underlying technology, and licences that we are acquiring fit well with our stated strategy of providing payments solutions to our B2B customer base. The ability to provide our corporate customers with an alternative route to acquire payments from their B2B or B2C customers is the last piece of the jigsaw in terms of Equals participation in the full payment lifecycle.

"This acquisition allows us to fast-track this capability which in turn will widen our addressable markets for our services and ultimately drive growth."

The deal will comprise an initial £1.0 million cash payment, followed by deferred payments of £0.25 million in cash and £1 million in a mxture of cash and sahres in Equals.

For the year ended 31 December 2021, Roqqett had a loss before tax of £0.57 million and had assets of £0.2 million.

Glenn Smith, CEO of Roqqett, says the Equals infrastructure will significantly enhance the Roqqett proposition on a stand-alone basis: “Roqqett has developed a unique checkout experience for the rapidly growing market in open banking payments. This offering is enhanced with the addition of Equal’s capabilities in Ibans and their membership of the Faster Payments Scheme."

Related Companies

Equals Group

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Digital Assets Series 2022: CBDCs and Digital Currencies - Transforming the payments landscape

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023[New Impact Study] Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023

Trending

Related News
Equals Group shrinks wage packets, furloughs 20% of staff
/payments

Equals Group shrinks wage packets, furloughs 20% of staff

Trending

  1. FIS to cut thousands of jobs - Bloomberg

  2. Anti-woke banking startup GloriFi shuts down

  3. ClearBank to expand internationally after hitting profitability

  4. Atoa raises $2.2m to take on Visa and Mastercard

  5. Quant and UST join forces to push tokenisation

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023