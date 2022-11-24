Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Atoa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Start ups Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Atoa raises $2.2m to take on Visa and Mastercard

Atoa raises $2.2m to take on Visa and Mastercard

Atoa Payments, a UK startup using open banking to offer merchants an alternative to debit card payments, has raised $2.2 million in a pre-seed funding round.

Leo Capital and Passion Capital led the round, with participation from angels including GoCardless co-founder Matt Robinson.

Atoa argues that Mastercard and Visa payment rails have an effective duopoly in the market which enables them to get away with net margins as high as 51% at the expense of small merchants and their customers.

The startup is bidding to bypass the card giants, inviting businesses to download the Atoa app and connect their merchant bank accounts. After a five minute set up, merchants can accept payments via SMS, Pay-by Link or QR code.

Customers do not need to download a separate app, instead they scan the QR code or click on the link, selects their bank and are then redirected to their bank app to approve the payment.

Atoa claims that its system slashes the cost of accepting payments by up to 70% and ensures instant payment rather than the standard one to two days for debit cards.

Sid Narayanan, co-founder, Atoa, says: "At a time of record inflation and in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, the UK’s small and medium merchants are struggling to contain their costs, provide great service to the customers, and maintain profit margins.

"Atoa is here to empower merchants and to improve their cash flow and bottom line."

Related Companies

Atoa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Start ups Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud[New Report] Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Trending

Trending

  1. FIS to cut thousands of jobs - Bloomberg

  2. Visa brings face payments and animated digital cards to World Cup

  3. Visa names Ryan McInerney as incoming CEO

  4. RBC jumps on Swift Go for cross-border payments

  5. Plaid releases ML risk engine, &#39;Signal&#39;

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023